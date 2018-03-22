UNCE offers gardening classes

With spring breaks starting to occur, thoughts turn to spring and gardening.

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering eight new "Grow Your Own, Nevada!" classes at 11 locations statewide to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing more of their own food.

"Preschool children served homegrown produce are more than twice as likely to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day as children who rarely eat homegrown produce," said Cooperative Extension Horticulture Specialist Heidi Kratsch. "Gardening in Nevada can be a challenge, but Grow Your Own educators are experienced gardeners and growers, and are excited to share what they know with the community."

The series of workshops will run 6-8 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 3-26. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a back-to-the-basics guide to producing bountiful harvests in Nevada. The topics include the following:

April 3: Selecting and caring for fruit trees

April 5: Gardening in Nevada soils and composting basics

April 10: Vegetable garden pollinators and other beneficial insects

April 12: Identifying and controlling common garden weeds

April 17: Critter and insect pests of the garden and landscape

April 19: Raised beds 101

April 24: Greenhouse/Hoop House Part 1: Designing and building

April 26: Greenhouse/Hoop House Part 2: How to grow vegetable crops

The workshops will be held at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno, and will also be available via interactive video at Cooperative Extension offices in Battle Mountain, Carson City, Elko, Ely, Eureka, Fallon, Hawthorne, Lovelock, Winnemucca and Yerington.

"Anyone can become a better gardener by attending these classes," Kratsch said. "From the beginner to the advanced gardener, everyone can benefit from a Grow Your Own class."

To register for any or all of the upcoming "Grow Your Own, Nevada!" classes, visit http://www.growyourownnevada.com. The class fee for those attending in Reno is $15 per class or $60 for all eight classes. The cost covers class supplies, materials and refreshments. Reno participants attending all eight classes will also receive a USB flash drive containing gardening resources. K-12 teachers and Master Gardeners in Reno receive a discount on registration cost. Class fees in other locations vary. Residents should contact their local Cooperative Extension office for information on attending the workshops in those locations. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Jenni Fisher, fisherj@unce.unr.edu, at least three days prior to the first day of the course.