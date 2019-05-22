UNCE urges Nevadans to prepare for wildfire year-round

Churchill County Commissioner Pete Olsen, second from right, presents a proclamation to Jamie Roice-Gomes, manager of Cooperative Extension’s Living With Fire Program, to recognize Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month.

Steve Ranson / LVN

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is coordinating the collaborative efforts of federal, state and local fire services; public safety agencies; community organizations; and others to participate in Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month throughout May.

This year’s theme is “Wildfires happen. Is your community prepared?” to encourage residents of Nevada’s wildfire-prone communities to prepare their homes, families and communities for wildfire.

“Wildfire can threaten Nevadan communities and impact homes, property and human life,” said Jamie Roice-Gomes, manager of Cooperative Extension’s Living With Fire Program. “The key to minimizing the wildfire impact is proactive communities that take steps to prepare.”

Churchill County Commissioners proclaimed May as Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month and presented Roice-Gomes with a proclamation.

Events are scheduled across the state to encourage residents to take action. Nevadans are invited to find activities in their area on the Living With Fire calendar and to learn about the steps they can take to prepare their homes for wildfire.

Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month is a collaborative effort by local, state and federal firefighting agencies; University of Nevada Cooperative Extension; and many others. Major funding partners include the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Nevada Division of Forestry.

For information on Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month events and for information on how to reduce your wildfire threat, visit roicej@unce.unr.edu or 775-336-0261.