University offers agricultural crop research tours at Fallon Field Day

Agriculture producers and others are invited to receive a first-hand look at crop trials and research being conducted in Northern Nevada by the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.

Field Day in Fallon is free and open to the public on Aug. 13 from 9-11 a.m., at the College’s Nevada Agricultural Experiment Station Newlands Research Center,2053 Schurz Highway.

“The limited amount of water available for crop production is posing challenges for long-term sustainability,” said Maninder K. Walia, field crop specialist with University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, also part of the College. “So we are testing new crops to reduce Nevada’s water use.”

The Field Day will include walking tours and discussions of crops being researched, including alfalfa variety trials; new crops of chickpeas, dry beans and forage soybeans; new commercial grain and forage sorghum hybrids; and more than 400 varieties of sorghum and pearl millet.

Opportunities to partner with the University to develop new crop varieties and cropping systems adapted to northern Nevada will also be presented. Plant traits discussed will include early maturity, forage nutrient content, potential for biomass production, salt tolerance, drought tolerance and specialty grain traits for use in brewing. Refreshments will be provided. Close-toed shoes, long pants, hats and sunscreen are recommended.

For more information or to register, call 775-423-5121 or email brownl@unce.unr.edu by Aug. 9. Persons in need of special assistance should call three days prior to the event.