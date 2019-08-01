Upcoming events at the Churchill County Library

The Churchill Library Association presents “Books, Bites and Beverages: A Literary Adventure” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at 553 S. Maine St. in Fallon. The event will feature books including “Don’t Skip Out on Me” by Willy Vlautin, “America for Beginners” by Leah Franqui, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd,” “Zorro” by Isabel Allende, “Searching for Pekpek: Cassowaries and Conservation in the New Guinea Rainforest” by Andrew L. Mack and “The Farm Series” by George A. Morrow. Raffle baskets will accompany each literary themed table and tickets are $5 each or six for $25. Wine pull tickets will be $20 each. Tickets are available in advance at the library. Tickets to attend the event cost $30. For information, call 775-423-7581.

The 3rd Space Bookstore and Churchill Library Association will hold an inaugural book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Churchill County Library. Proceeds will benefit both organizations. 3rd Space Bookstore is located at 957 W. Williams. Call 775-391-5575.

The Churchill County Library will host a presentation by librarian Shanna Pritchett on how a bill becomes a law in Nevada from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at 553 S. Maine St. in Fallon. The Nevada Legislature only meets every other year. Learn how a bill becomes a law, including the structure of Nevada’s government, an overview of the state’s legislative process, how to access free online tools to locate a bill and more. Call 775-423-7581 for more information.

Other upcoming events:

Reading with Rover – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Quilling – 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2

Last day for entries accepted for the Community Reading Challenge – Aug. 15

How many titles are in the Community Reading Challenge – Aug. 16 to 23

Quilling – 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 16

Used book sale – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17

STEAM – 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 23

Community Reading Challenge winner announced – Aug. 26

Virtual Reality – 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 16; 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday beginning Aug. 19 and Fridays during STEAM, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Knitting Club – 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday

Story Time – 11 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday

Writer’s Group – 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday

Open Computer Lab – Practice skills or get hands-on help – 9 to 10 a.m. every Thursday

Art exhibit, Jaime Shafer’s CCHS art classes – July and August