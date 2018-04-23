Vandals damage two Pioneer Park memorials

Wende Hucke Hook is disappointed in how disrespectful people are with local monuments and memorials. Recently, vandals ripped four nameplates from two small monuments that were constructed near several trees at Pioneer Park on North Maine Street. Hook said the Soroptimist Club in Fallon, which planted the two trees, is looking at ways to protect the memorials.

One of the memorials was constructed for Kari Maffi's daughter, who died at the age of 3 and half years, and Hook's three stepdaughters, who died in a small plane crash.

"These were memorials for us and the Maffis," Hook lamented.

Hook said she wants the community to be aware of the vandalism, and if people have any information, they should notify the Fallon Police Department at 775-423-2111.