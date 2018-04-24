Veteran Supporter of Month goes to guest house

Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) announced Reno's Veterans Guest House is this month's "Veteran Supporter of the Month."

The award and recognition were given to the non-profit at a ceremony at the Governor's mansion on April 18.

The Guest House is considered "Home Away from Home" for U.S. military veterans and their families. The only facility of its kind in the country provides temporary, overnight lodging for veterans and their family members while they are undergoing medical treatment in the Reno-Sparks area.

"The Veterans Guest House fulfils an important need in the military and veteran community," said NDVS Director Kat Miller, "We are blessed to have this type of support and commitment in Northern Nevada and our community."

The Veterans Guest House was established in the early 1990s after some veterans noticed people sleeping in their cars in the VA' medical center parking lot. One woman was seen getting out of a car one cold morning and when asked, she informed these men that her husband was in ICU and she and her children had no means to sleep anywhere other than their car. The home was then established by founders who adopted the mantra, "Never again on our watch!"

"We know many of our guests would not receive the care they need, if it were not for the Guest House," said Noreen Leary, chief executive officer of the Veterans Guest House. "We are here to serve our veterans and give them a welcoming place to stay for as long as they need."

The Veterans Guest House served almost 5,400 visitors in 2017. In the past 22 years, the Guest House provided more than 70,000 nights of lodging. The Guest House is supported completely through the generosity of the private sector and the community. All funds received stay locally and go directly to support the operations of the Guest House. The Veterans Guest House, Inc. is a Nevada Non-Profit 501(c)(3) and is not affiliated with the Veterans Hospital or the Veterans Administration.

For more on the Veterans Guest House click here: https://www.veteransguesthouse.org/