View from the Past

100 Years ago

Sparks Has No Use For Traitors: It was stated on good authority Monday that W. Merriman, an IWW agitator, was conducted from Sparks to the California line on Saturday night and warned not to return to Reno or Sparks, under penalty of serious maltreatment, says the Journal. The IWW man has been working as an extra brakeman for the Southern Pacific Company at Sparks and is alleged to have given vent to seditious utterances on a number of occasions.

–Churchill County Eagle, April 13, 1918

75 Years Ago

Miss Proctor Tells How to Make Your Washer Last Longer: A few simple rules for making your machine last longer these days when new equipment is not available. 1.) Wash the right clothes load for your machine; don't overload it and strain the motor or blow a fuse. 2.) Wash by the clock. In too long washing, dirt from the clothes goes back into the clothes. If clothes are not clean in 15 minutes, they need another washing in clean suds. 3.) Use enough soap to make suds 2 inches thick. Too strong soap or chemicals are hard on both fabrics and the washer. 4.) Put in enough water to reach the line marked on the tub after the clothes are in. Too much water may strain the motor or run down the center shaft into the oil and gear case and cause trouble.

–The Fallon Eagle, April 17, 1943

50 Years Ago

Museum to Begin Member Drive Monday: Kickoff for the membership drive of the Churchill County Museum will begin next Monday, April 22, under the leadership of Mrs. Virginia Akins. An enthusiastic response is hoped for by museum officials, and membership is open to all interested parties. The annual non-voting membership is only $1; $10 for voting membership; and $250 for a life membership. Many displays have recently been added and the museum is taking shape nicely. Willie Capucci, curator, urges the public to visit and view the latest antiques and additions. Much has been accomplished since the presentation of the building just one year ago.

–Fallon Eagle-Standard, April 16, 1968

A View from the Past … Stories from the Churchill County Museum Archives researched and compiled by Cathie Richardson, Churchill County Museum Assistant.