View from the Past

100 Years Ago

First Woman Named Special Land Agent — The first women to be appointed special agent in the federal land of fice is Miss Felicia Cohn of Carson City, who reported on December 6 to M. D. McEniry, chief of the field division of the general land office in Denver and began her duties. Besides being the first women special agent, Miss Cohn is the first women lawyer to be a hearing agent for the government. She will handle land hearings in Colorado and Nevada. Churchill County Eagle, Dec. 14, 1918.

75 Years Ago

Killer Marked Map Leading to Death Valley Loot Cache — If any lingering doubt remained as to the guilt of Floyd L. McKinney, convicted here and executed at Carson City for the brutal desert slaying of Lieut. and Mrs. Raymond E. Fisher, it was dispelled this week when Sheriff R. J. Vannoy, guided by a map marked by the killer's own hand, recovered luggage, and personal effects of the slain couple from a ravine near the lowest point in Death Valley. McKinney went to his death in the lethal gas chamber at the state prison early on the morning of November 27, still protesting his innocence for the benefit of witnesses. Long before that date, however, he had marked a map which he left over to proper authorities after the execution. On the map McKinney had marked a spot four miles west of Ballarat, said to be the lowest point in Death Valley, and 80 miles southeast of Lone Pine, California, where he had rid himself of the clothing and personal effects of his victims, on April 26, the third day after the date established at the trial as the time of their death. McKinney former resident of Fallon, and later of Gabbs Valley, had disposed of a car that fitted the description of the one in which the fishers had left Idaho. There followed a six week chase that resulted in McKinney's capture in Bishop, California. Returned to Fallon, he was tried in district court here in September and sentenced to die for his crimes. The Fallon Eagle, Dec. 11,1943

50 Years Ago

Couples Escape Serious Injury In Auto Wreck — Two young couples escaped serious injury when their car overturned early last Tuesday night, on Moiola Lane South of the City Dump Road, According to Churchill County Sheriff's Office records. Driver of the vehicle 19-year-old Jan F. of the NAAS, was cited for investigation of reckless driving, involved in an accident (with) personal injuries, records show. He appeared in Justice Court yesterday and was fined $50 after he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle in other than a prudent matter, court personnel said. He and Ned M., 20, also of NAAS, were treated at the naval base for minor Injuries. Records show Jan's right leg and Ned's right shoulder were injured. Fallon Eagle-Standard, Dec. 10, 1968

A view from the past… Stories from the Churchill County Museum and Archives researched and compiled by Allison Frost, Churchill County Museum intern.