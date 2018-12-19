View from the Past

100 Years Ago

Doing Good Work In War-"The English church army is doing a noble work in the war," was the message received in this county by the Episcopal Church from the Church of England. "Fully equipped recreation huts, open to men of all creeds have been established in all training camps in England and Wales. On the French front huts, tents and temporary churches are provided. In all more than 800 of these huts, tents and temporary churches are in use; some in remote places in the north for the men of the navy; others in Malta, Egypt, Palestine, Macedonia, and East Africa and even in India. Frequently "last letters" have been written form these hut, bearing the heading "Church Army Hut"- letters now treasured by those at home. The bill for writing paper alone is over $60,000 a year. "Close to the front line trenches the church army keeps several kitchen cars to supply the men with hot coffee. In England hotels having all the advantages of a club are being maintained, where men are for during their furloughs. Prisoners in the hands of the Germans are also cared for by the church army. Churchill County Eagle, Saturday, December 21, 1918.

75 Years Ago

Fire At Airport Wednesday Night Did Little Damage-City Engineer A. C. Hahn and Lloyd Whalen of the city water department answered a call to the U.S. Navy airport Wednesday evening to assist in putting out a blaze that got started when a piece of canvas was blown under a water tank and was ignited by the heater burning under the tank to keep it from being frozen. The flames touched off two barrels of butane nearby and that caused the excitement, the butane burning with a fierce flame. Damage was slight according to Jim Dinwiddie of Dinwiddie Construction Co., contractors on the naval building construction job. The Fallon fire department had made a run within the city earlier in the day when a flue caught fire at the former R. D. crook home on South Maine street, where no damage was done. The Fallon Eagle Standard, Saturday, December 18, 1943.

50 Years Ago

Fallon Girl To Receive Liver Transplants- Mrs. Larry (Susan) Hopkins, daughter if Mr. and Mrs. Louie Mort of Fallon, will undergo a liver transplant at the Memorial Hospital in New York as soon as a donor is available, her parents verified Monday. The doctors give the young women, who is just 21 years old, a "good chance" and her parents are very hopeful. Similar operations in the past have proven successful and methods have been perfected. The Hopkins of Philadelphia, Pa., became parents of their first child, a son, Raymond Lawrence who weighed seven pounds at birth, November 3. It was less than a week after his arrival his mother was found to have a malignant liver. She is presently at home, but will return to the New York hospital as soon as a donor is available. The former Miss Mori was graduated from Churchill County High Scholl in 1965 and was queen of the prom that year. She attended a Reno beauty college and was married in 1966. Fallon Eagle-Standard, Tuesday, December 17, 1968.

View from the past… Stories from the Churchill County Museum and Archives researched and compiled by Allison Frost, Churchill County Museum Intern.