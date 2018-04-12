Vintage pop singer appears in Fallon on April 21

Kat Edmonson, a 34-year singer and songwriter who calls her music vintage pop, is performing April 21 at the Oats Park Arts Centers Barkley Theater

Individual tickets are $17 members, $20 nonmembers. To purchase tickets, call 775-423-1440 or charts@phonewave.net. Tickets are also available at Jeff's Copy Express and ITT@Naval Air Station Fallon. All seats are reserved. The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m. with her performance at 8 p.m.

Not only will Edmonson perform Saturday evening, she will also be part of the free Conversation with the Artist program earlier in the day as she discusses "Following Your Heart" at 3 pm., also at the Oats Park Art Center.

In March of 2009, Edmonson, a native of Houston, Teas, self-released debut album, "Take to the Sky." The album reached the Top 20 on the Billboard magazine jazz chart, and "Way Down Low" was released three years later. Her album received a warm, critical reception from The New York Times and National Public Radio (NPR), reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. "The Big Picture," her third album, was released more than three years ago by Sony Masterworks. Like her second album, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

Her three previous albums revealed a singer discovering, in her own songs, a repertoire only she could imagine. "Way Down Low," said a critic for the Boston Globe, is "one of the greatest vocal albums I've ever heard." Her third album took greater advantage of her songwriting abilities. The Austin Chronicle's critic noted she "employs lessons gleaned from the Great American Songbook while creating an aura unmistakably her own," adding that the songs emerge "fresh and dewy … Edmonson's voice swells and dips and weaves with effortless precision, arresting without belting."

Additionally, Edmonson appeared on one of the final episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman in 2015 with the band Asleep at the Wheel.

Exhibit — An opening reception for artists involved with Beverly & Her Stuff exhibit is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Oats Park Arts Council.

The selected mixed-media works of Beverly & Her Stuff also opens on Saturday for a three-month run that ends on July 14. The show features mostly artists from the Reno area and several from rural Nevada.