Volunteers in 31 neighborhoods this month conducting emergency preparedness survey
Churchill County and state emergency preparedness agencies have partnered to conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER, in Churchill County from Oct. 16 through 19. This survey will assess county residents’ general preparedness for emergency situations and give county leaders an idea of areas for improvement among the population.
Teams of volunteers will be knocking on doors throughout Churchill County asking residents to complete brief surveys about household emergency preparedness. Volunteers will be dressed distinctly in green vests with “CASPER volunteer” labels and will be carrying blue and black bags labeled “CASPER.”
Households to be surveyed have been selected at random, so not every neighborhood will be surveyed and not every household within a neighborhood will be interviewed.
Please watch for volunteers in these general survey areas:
Stark Lane
Schurz Highway at Lazy Heart
Schurz Highway, north of Rawhide Road
North end of West Park St.
Maine Street and E. Richards St.
Rambling Wind Drive
Beeghly Drive at Valley Drive
Manchester Circle
James and Bonnie Lanes
Whitaker Lane between Angela and Roberta Courts
Neighborhoods west of Venturacci Lane
Taylor St. and West Richards St.
Orchard and Cottonwood Drives
Boundary and Hicks Roads
North end of Bench Road
Neighborhoods on west side of Soda Lake Road
Soda Lake and Cox Roads
Area between Zephyr Lane and Sierra Way
South end of Roberson Lane
General area between Rice Road and Hillsboro Blvd.
Cox Road between Soda Lake Road and Hillsboro Blvd.
Hawk and Robin Drives
Ryan Way and Steven Drive
General area west of Deer Trail
Portions of Solias Road
General area of Schindler and Solias Roads
Casey Road west of Bon Accord Lane
Rivers Edge Drive
Sheckler Road east of Strasdin Lane and south of Bottom Road
General area of the Onde Verde subdivision
South of Birch Lane and north of Sheckler Road
Participation is voluntary and residents can decline to participate at any time. The volunteers will not ask for any personal information such as names or place of birth. All survey responses will be kept confidential.
Upon completion of the survey, households will be given emergency preparedness information and tools.
For information on the CASPER survey, visit: http://www.cdc.gov/nceh/hsb/disaster/casper/default.htm or call Emily Gould, project manager at 775-684-3216.