Volunteers in 31 neighborhoods this month conducting emergency preparedness survey

Churchill County and state emergency preparedness agencies have partnered to conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER, in Churchill County from Oct. 16 through 19. This survey will assess county residents’ general preparedness for emergency situations and give county leaders an idea of areas for improvement among the population.

Teams of volunteers will be knocking on doors throughout Churchill County asking residents to complete brief surveys about household emergency preparedness. Volunteers will be dressed distinctly in green vests with “CASPER volunteer” labels and will be carrying blue and black bags labeled “CASPER.”

Households to be surveyed have been selected at random, so not every neighborhood will be surveyed and not every household within a neighborhood will be interviewed.

Please watch for volunteers in these general survey areas:

Stark Lane

Schurz Highway at Lazy Heart

Schurz Highway, north of Rawhide Road

North end of West Park St.

Maine Street and E. Richards St.

Rambling Wind Drive

Beeghly Drive at Valley Drive

Manchester Circle

James and Bonnie Lanes

Whitaker Lane between Angela and Roberta Courts

Neighborhoods west of Venturacci Lane

Taylor St. and West Richards St.

Orchard and Cottonwood Drives

Boundary and Hicks Roads

North end of Bench Road

Neighborhoods on west side of Soda Lake Road

Soda Lake and Cox Roads

Area between Zephyr Lane and Sierra Way

South end of Roberson Lane

General area between Rice Road and Hillsboro Blvd.

Cox Road between Soda Lake Road and Hillsboro Blvd.

Hawk and Robin Drives

Ryan Way and Steven Drive

General area west of Deer Trail

Portions of Solias Road

General area of Schindler and Solias Roads

Casey Road west of Bon Accord Lane

Rivers Edge Drive

Sheckler Road east of Strasdin Lane and south of Bottom Road

General area of the Onde Verde subdivision

South of Birch Lane and north of Sheckler Road

Participation is voluntary and residents can decline to participate at any time. The volunteers will not ask for any personal information such as names or place of birth. All survey responses will be kept confidential.

Upon completion of the survey, households will be given emergency preparedness information and tools.

For information on the CASPER survey, visit: http://www.cdc.gov/nceh/hsb/disaster/casper/default.htm or call Emily Gould, project manager at 775-684-3216.