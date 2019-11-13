Wake up! The sun is up and I’m hungry

Watson here and I have a complaint about my breakfast being served late. Room service just isn’t what it used to be. I’m not sure what’s going on, but my mom and dad have gotten everything mixed up. I can usually count on my mom getting up and fixing breakfast just about the time my tummy starts to rumble, but lately she’s still fast asleep.

I’m not the greatest detective, but I’m pretty sure it has to do with the clock because I see mom checking her watch a lot. While she was sleeping I did a little research, and sure enough daylight saving time ended. Yep, they set the clock back an hour, and I’m starving. Don’t people realize that dogs depend on their inner clock to keep them on schedule?

OK, I’ll explain how it works. Dogs have circadian rhythms, which are our body’s biological system of timekeeping. Humans have them too, and they regulate sleep, hunger and activity levels throughout each 24-hour period. In nature, these rhythms are triggered by natural sunlight, so when the sun comes up I know it’s time for breakfast.

When daylight savings time ends, my clock doesn’t automatically reset because I see the sun coming up and my tummy gets ready for breakfast. The same thing happens with my bed time; I’m sleepy but my mom and dad stay up later. They keep me from getting my fair share of beauty sleep.

Unfortunately, we go through this twice a year and it takes some time to reset my clock. So in the mean time I’m not sure when we’ll go for a walk or when dinner is being served. I guess it’s better late than never.

– XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks to register for AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

Dog walkers. We desperately need volunteers to walk with our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Pauline and John Friedrich for tenderly caring for Tigger until he went over the rainbow. Kindness never fails!

Rema White for the bag of cans. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Dec. 14 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Don’t forget to get a CAPS 2020 calendar.

DON’T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: National Pet Diabetes Month.

CAPS 2020 calendars are now available call 775-423-7500.

CAPS is offering free spay/neutering through a grant from Maddie’s Fund.

This offer is good until funds run out. To qualify you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veteran’s disability card including a photo ID. Also required is a Churchill County ID. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.