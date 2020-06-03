Watson enjoys spa days at the ‘Mom Spa’

Bow is a five-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. She’s an adorable little girl who bounces from place to place smiling. She is housetrained and will use pet pads when necessary. Bow is a homebody who would love to be in a home with someone who appreciates her sunny disposition.

Courtesy

Watson here and I don’t want you to think I’m some kind of glamour dude, but since the quarantine started my mom has really gotten into my grooming. OK, it is spring and the weather is getting hotter, which means I’m shedding. She took that as a sign to relieve me of excess hair.

My coat is made up of hair (or fur) it’s composed of two layers: a top coat of stiff guard hairs that help repel water and shield me from dirt, and an undercoat of soft down hair that serves as insulation. It helps me maintain an even body temperature, insulates me, and protects my skin from scrapes and sunlight.

Some dogs have both an undercoat and topcoat called a double coat. I’m one of the two-coat guys. Other dogs have a single coat composed of only guard hairs, with little or no downy undercoat. Most dogs have 15,000 hairs on each square inch of skin. My mom has fewer than 1,000 hairs per square inch and she loses at least 100 a day. She doesn’t notice her shedding, because she’s always growing new hair.

Dogs that spend their time indoors, under artificial light, shed year round. Dogs who live outside are seasonal shedders. I’m a seasonal shedder because when the days grow longer the in spring I lose hair so I’m cooler. In fall I lose hair because I’m growing more hair to keep warm in the winter. Mom’s making me more comfortable by using a Furminator brush. It feels so good!

Next I get my nails done. I needed them trimmed, because I’m ruining mom’s keyboard and my nails click when I walk. If your paws click when you walk, it’s time for a chop. Getting nails trimmed is OK, because it doesn’t hurt and it keeps me from catching them in weeds. Nails need to be cut every six to eight months.

My last spa treatment is getting my teeth brushed with chicken-flavored toothpaste. It’s yummy! I give the ‘Mom’s Spa’ a five-star pooch smooch rating!

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Bleach, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and disinfectant.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Everyone to register in the AmazonSmile program. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the dedicated workers and volunteers at CAPS. All tails are wagging for you! Everyone who has donated funds to keep us going. You’re pawsitively the best!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

June Pet Holiday: National Pet Week.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

You can donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. We are in dire straits at this time and anything helps! We thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.