Watson is going to get shot by the vet

Watson here and you read it right; I’m going to the vet to get my annual shots. Actually it isn’t that bad except for the thermometer up my bum and getting on the scale. I suppose I could stand to lose a few pounds, but good grief it’s just a couple of pounds. So, I’m guessing you want to know what kind of shots I’m getting.

There are two general types of vaccinations: those that target core diseases and those that target non-core diseases. Core diseases are the more contagious and severe diseases. Core vaccinations provide long-term immunity, making most yearly vaccination unnecessary.

Core vaccines include canine distemper, canine parvovirus, canine adenovirus 1 infection and rabies. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, which means that humans can get it from animals. If you ever watched the movie Old Yeller you know how it ends; it didn’t work out very well for the dog.

Non-core vaccinations, are given after exposure. Non-core vaccinations may include leptospirosis, Lyme disease, canine cough complex and canine influenza. These are usually given when necessary. Unfortunately, mosquitoes that carry the heartworm larvae have arrived in Fallon, so to stay safe I take heartworm pills, which taste really great!

If you have a cat, vets suggest core vaccines, which are feline panleukopenia (distemper), feline viral rhinotrachecitis, feline calicivirus, and rabies. It’s recommended vaccinating cats every three years. The non-core vaccines include feline leukemia (FeLV), feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), bordetella and Chlamydophila. Your vet is the best source of information on what your cat needs.

So there you have it a way to keep your BFF (best furry friend) healthy and happy. One plus is after I get my shots I get a treat.

XOXO Watson

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.