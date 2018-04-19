Watson looks for his ancestors

Watson here, and I have been watching my mom do research on Ancestory.com, so I decided to do a little research of my own ancestors. Sounds easy, huh? Well, it is a long story, and scientists are just now cracking the genetic codes for dogs.

Domesticated dogs have been around for quite a while. In fact, there are no real clear lines on when dogs appeared. It seems domestic dogs arrived simultaneously in various parts of the world and each from their own wolf-like ancestors who were genetically similar. Yep, my early ancestor was Canis lupis, the gray wolf. There are lots of different animals that belong to the Canis family and mine is Canis familiaris.

The story goes like this: Wolves were used by the early hunter-gathers to help with the hunt and guard the tribe. The wolves, in turn, got fed and were protected by the humans. That beat running around in the wilderness trying to catch food. So the wolf-man partnership was born.

Wolves that were friendly were chosen to be bred by the humans. Over several generations, the original gray wolf changed, and a new species appeared that was dramatically different from the founding wolves.

From that point on, we've been selectively bred to produce more than 400 new breeds of dogs. Of course I know my mom's favorite, the Labrador.

I'm not too sure I can trace my family tree back to my great-great-grandpa, but I don't really have to — I have another family besides the Canis familiaris, and that is Homo sapiens, mom and dad for short.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Shelving for storing supplies.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

Paul Major and Tyr for building the platform at our dog park. We are grateful that our pups can get a drink of water without wading through the mud. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Sarah Brown for donating cans, blankets and dog food. We appreciate your generosity.

Audrey Mondhink for donating cans. A Tail Wag to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on May 19 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

April Pet Holidays:

National Kids and Pet Day, April 26.

Bark in the Park and its annual Strut Your Mutt 5K walk/run will be held on May 5 at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m. The run begins at 9. Entrance fee is $15 for individuals, or $50 for a group of four. All dogs must be on a leash. Many free activities for the family are at the fairgrounds starting at 10.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, is a CAPS volunteer.