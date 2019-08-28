Watson tells the tale of two tails

Watson here and, at the risk of being a tattle tale, I’ll tell you about a tail I happened to see on TV. Dad and I always share the couch and watch the news while we wait for dinner. Usually it’s boring, but not last night because there was guy on with the strangest tail I have ever seen.

Well, it certainly wasn’t a dog-like tail; in fact, it looked like a robotic seahorse tail. It was strapped on and pretty bulky. I couldn’t imagine walking around swinging that thing. What in the world was he thinking?

The tail is being developed in Japan to help senior citizens with balance. I can understand that because dogs and cats use their tails to help them balance. A cat uses his tail as a counter-balance when he is walking along narrow spaces like shelves or fences. They also need them for stability when they are running or leaping after prey.

Dogs need their tails for balance too, especially on uneven ground or while making sharp turns. Their tails work like a counterbalance keeping their four feet on the ground. Retrievers use their tails like rudders when they are in the water. It keeps them steady and able to maintain their course. I love swimming and I use my otter tail to navigate. That otter tell you something about my big fat tail.

I guess as people get older and have only two legs to stand on, they need a counterbalance to keep them stable. Looking at the tail they have fashioned makes me think of aliens from planet tall tales. You can see the tail in action and watch a video by googling: Japanese robotic tail for balance. There are several videos to choose from.

Gosh, we’ve come to the end of this tale. It was the best of tales and the worst of tails.

– XO Watson

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have two absolutely darling Catahoula mix puppies who are just so cute they will make you smile! Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. You can drop off items at our storage unit located at 1105 Taylor Place (Spring Valley Rentals), unit S74. Someone will be there from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink for the bags of cans! You are Purrfect!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Sept. 14 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

We will be holding rehearsals for our Murder Mystery at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.