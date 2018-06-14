Watson’s advice for the lovelorn

Watson here and I have been eavesdropping on conversations at the dog park. Well, I usually just ignore what is being said, but this time I just couldn't. One of the sweetest ladies out there was talking to her friend, and she said, "I don't know if I can trust this guy because my dog really doesn't like him."

OK, that got my attention, so I waited to hear more. It seems she recently met Mr. Wonderful and every time he comes around her dog growls, barks and hides. He's tried bringing treats to no avail and even bribes her dog with steak. Nothing he's tried has made her dog warm up to him. You have to wonder what her dog knows that she doesn't.

Take it from me, dogs have the most sensitive nose in the universe. My nose is about 100,000 times more powerful than a human's. We can out-sniff anyone, so that's why we are drug, cancer, diabetes and other substances sniffers. That said, I will tell you what a dog senses when they meet a new person.

I'm no mind reader, but I can smell what's on your mind. People give off scents, especially when they are afraid, scared or angry. Adrenaline cannot be smelled by humans, but a keen dog nose can. If a person tenses up or moves too quickly, it can signal aggression and that coupled with adrenaline can signal danger to a dog.

Another factor is the type of people a dog has already been around. Hats and beards freak me out. I do have friends who have beards, but it took me a long time to be comfortable around them. So what would my advice be for this lady? Well, if a steak can't convince a dog to warm up to the giver, maybe it's time to dump that chump.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

The Bailey Family, the owners of Flower Tree Nursery. They have supported CAPS for many years by donating trees and sponsoring the raffle they hold four times a year. We appreciate your commitment to CAPS and the community of Fallon. A Four Paw Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

June Pet Holidays: Animal Rights Awareness Week.

Hurry and get your tickets! Flower Tree Nursery is raffling a 20-gallon tree today, and the winner doesn't have to be present. Tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

SNAPS is a program offered through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in the Nevada Check Up program, food stamps, 2017 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or a veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, is a CAPS volunteer.