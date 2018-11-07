Watson’s hot springs vacation

Watson here and I just returned from a relaxing spa vacation at Walley's Hot Springs resort in Genoa. We had a great room with a balcony overlooking the wetlands. There were lots of geese hanging out and flying around. It really is for the birds.

Walley's is a dog-friendly resort, so there are walking trails all over. We walked down to Genoa every day because the little store there sells ice cream, my favorite! We also visited the James Lee Dog Park which has a great fenced in area and trails where I could run crazy. Big fun!

One day I saw a dog by the pool, and I wondered why he could be there and I couldn't. I was told that he was a service dog. I didn't know exactly what a service dog is, so I asked Mendy at our hotel.

The American with Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a service animal as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. Only dogs are recognized as service animals under titles II and III of the ADA.

Some of the tasks performed by service dogs are assisting the blind, alerting deaf individuals, pulling wheelchairs, helping individuals during seizures, retrieving items such as telephones or medicines and aiding people with psychiatric and neurological disabilities.

To determine if an animal is a service animal, businesses may ask only two questions: (1) Is the animal required because of a disability? (2) What work or task has this animal been trained to perform?

Emotional support or comfort animals are not considered service animals because they don't qualify under ADA guidelines of a service animals. Well, I consider myself a serviceable Lab who performs the task of waking up the mommy, eating vegetables the dad doesn't like and giving kisses.

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

The director, actors and actresses who made our Murder Mystery a smashing success.

The folks who donated items for our auctions. The many volunteers who gave time and resources. The Lions Club for catering our event. The wonderful town of Fallon and everyone who supports CAPS! Your support is invaluable in our mission to have a hometown no-kill shelter.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the new merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: Adopt a Senior Dog Month

Dog Obedience Classes by Thora on Wednesdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 at the Churchill County Fairgrounds in the Dry Gulch building. Bring a copy of current shot records. The cost is $65. For information call 775-423-7733.

To provide us with your email or home mailing address. We will gladly send the CAPS newsletter to you. Please call 775-423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.