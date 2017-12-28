Watson’s New Year’s resolutions

Watson here and it's almost the new year, so I'd like to share my resolution list with you. I think it is important to take care of my folks, so I'm making sure that they will be healthy and happy in this coming year.

My first resolution is to get my mom and dad up early every morning to go for a walk in Laura Mills Park. After breakfast we will go to the dog park for another few laps around and a game of ball. That'll keep them on the ball.

The second resolution I want to focus on is diet. I'm a regular training Lab when it comes to good eating and eating good. I resolve to make my folks feel real guilty each and every time they have a treat they don't share with me. I'm saving them from all those calories. I'm practically a superhero.

My third resolution is to build up my mom and dad's immunity by sharing kisses, licks and dog fur. I'm a real health boost because they won't have to get shots or worry about inoculations. Gosh, I think I've got it covered. I'm wishing everyone a healthy and happy New Year and if you ever need a kiss, I'm all puckered up.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Donations for veterinarian bills. We have some animals who need daily medical items and we could use some help meeting the cost of treatment.

Volunteers to help build kennels. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Warm blankets and towels for our kennels.

Folks to sign up for Amazon Smile program, details below.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Charles and Yumi Neefe for the generous donation of $1,000. We are so thankful for your support. Your contribution will ensure that our guests get the special care that they need. A Four Paws Salute to you!

To Carol and Dale Darrough for their donation of several lovely pet beds in all sizes and matching blankets. Thanks to you, our guests will be snuggled in their comfy beds while the cold wind blows. A Tails Wagging Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart in January with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

December Pet Holidays:

National Cat Lovers Month

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree March 15 and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.