We live in a miraculous time

Golly, sometimes the news is so bad that it just gets me down. Fortunately, this past week I stumbled upon a story that made my heart soar. As you have probably guessed from my past articles, I love science, invention and modern medicine. The wilder the better! I was thrilled to discover a cat had received a kidney transplant. I know that sounds unusual, but upon reading the specific facts, it occurred to me just how incredible that was.

Doctors are actually able to perform kidney transplants on cats. The most outstanding fact was that the cat owner ponied up the $19,000 for the operations. It occurred to me that we have made major advances in the way humans regard other species.

I know scientists have experimented on animal subjects for decades, but mostly for scientific data. Here was an instance where the experimentation was applied for a positive outcome.

The cat in question is named Stanley, and he is 14 years old. His pet parent, Betsy Boyd, is not rich or independently wealthy. Betsy works as a part-time creative writer and spent her savings to help Stanley.

Yes, Betsy admits she loves Stanley, so much that she wanted to give him the chance of living longer. So she adopted Jay, the cat who would become the kidney donor. So far after the surgery everything seems to be going well. Both cats are happy and healthy. Betsy knows there is no guarantee on the future of Stanley but she doesn't regret spending the money to get the procedure done. She said, "Sometimes you know it's just the right thing to do." Gosh, with people like Betsy, we do live in miraculous times.

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. If you know anyone who would like to have a booth, we are open to any variety. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans because our trailer has been fixed. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

Towels, paper towels, bleach and cleaning products.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who sent donations to help with the cost of flu vaccination. All our guests have been vaccinated thanks to you!

The Bailey family, the owners of Flower Tree Nursery. You are awesome for donating a tree for our CAPS raffle. You are the spirit of Fallon, and your support is greatly appreciated. A Four Paws Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

March Pet Holidays:

Irish Dogs Week; kiss your favorite pup. I made that up, but it is St. Patrick's Day.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.