Weather advisory issued for Churchill County graduation

The Churchill County School District is taking precautionary steps in case of inclement weather during graduation tonight. Currently, graduation is still planned for the football field.

If the ceremony remains outside and there is intermittent precipitation, it is recommended guests bring towels to keep seating dry.

In the event of lightning or a heavy downpour, the ceremony may move indoors. In that case, both the main and auxiliary gyms will be used for the graduation ceremony.

The National Weather Service shows several main cells moving away from the Fallon area in a north to north easterly direction in west-central Nevada.