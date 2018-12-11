Wednesday meetings

U.S. NAVY

The U.S. Navy will hold seven public meetings throughout Northern Nevada to inform the public about the proposed modernization of the Fallon Range Training Complex and the results contained in a draft environmental impact statement (EIS).

The Navy prepared the draft EIS to assess the potential environmental impacts of the proposed modernization of the Fallon ranges located in Northern Nevada.

The Fallon meeting is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fallon Convention Center.

The public meeting will include an open-house information session during which time Navy representatives will be available to provide information and answer questions. A brief Navy presentation and public oral comment session will occur at approximately the beginning of the second hour of the meetings. Written and oral comments will be accepted at each public meeting.

CHURCHILL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

Recommended Stories For You

The Churchill County School Board meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building (Old High School).

Old and new business includes the following:

New policy and regulation regarding relationships, interactions, and communications between district employees or representatives/volunteers and students.

Presentation on the goals and objectives for the strategic plan as developed by the superintendent's Strategic Plan Committee.

Churchill County High School staff will report on the Parent and Student Athletic Survey results for the Fall 2018 sports season.

Presentation, discussion, and possible action to approve the 2019 amended budget and approval of Resolution 18-07.

Evaluation of superintendent.

Approval to send board members to the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS), March 17-19.

Keith Sluyter, Churchill County High School science teacher, and his students will provide a presentation regarding their recent biology project.

Jaime Shafer, Churchill County High School art teacher, and her students will provide a presentation regarding their recent art project.

Jennifer Vasquez will provide information to trustees regarding Lahontan Elementary School's Garden Grant.