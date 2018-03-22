Werner bringing an array of music to Fallon

The Susan Werner Trio, who will perform at the Oats Park Arts Center's Barkley Theater on Saturday, combines it traditional styles with a modernist world view on both genre classics as well as presenting contemporary concerns.

Individual tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, call 775-423-1440 or charts@phonewave.net. Tickets are also available at Jeff's Copy Express and ITT@Naval Air Station Fallon. All seats are reserved.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 with her performance at 8 p.m.

Not only will Werner perform Saturday evening, she will also be part of the free Conversation with the Artist program earlier in the day as she discusses Songwriting in the 21st Century at 3 p.m., also at the Oats Park Art Center.

One of her most recognized works can be found in her album, "An American in Havana." She wrote six songs during her travels to Cuba in 2015 and 2016, and her music contains the wry, poetic lyrics set to Cuban sounds and song forms found in the island nation.

Her album is described as such: "Produced with Venezuelan drummer Pablo Bencid (who plays timbales and drums) and featuring Cuban American percussionist Mayra Casales, the EP is a vivid, colorful mural of the delights (riding in a vintage American car along Havana's Malecon), the beauty and scarcity (detailed in the lead track) and the obsession with coffee (Cortadito) that are part of every American's introduction to the island."

Contrast that with her 2008 album of "Live At Passim," which has been described as "a collection of live recordings of Susan Werner performing with band from two nights at Passim during her CD Release tour for 'The Gospel Truth.' The band setup includes Werner's long-time upright bass player, Greg Holt, as well as angelic harmonies and percussion from Colleen Sexton and sizzling harmonica, backup vocals and percussion from Trina Hamlin."

Major reviewers have raved at Werner's performances.

"One of the most innovative songwriters working today." (Chicago Tribune)

"(Werner is) a songwriter and musician who is in such complete command of her gifts that it's almost scary."

"Susan Werner, a clever songwriter and an engaging performer, brings literacy and wit back to popular song." (The New Yorker)

"Vulnerability has rarely been so witty or concise in modern song." (Boston Herald)

"Always an impressive songwriter, Werner continues to compose sharp, funny, compassionate lyrics, a gift rare enough to set her apart …" (The Washington Post)

"The classically trained and jazz inspired singer is redefining the genre and winning admirers around the country …" (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Named Best Contemporary Folk Artist, Werner is a daring, innovative performer with a "killer live show." The Fallon audience will see and listen to how Werner weaves old and new together to create fresh genres when existing ones don't suit her muse.