Western Nevada College Class of 2019 graduates

From left are ASWN award winners Angela Viera, Timothy Mayo and Desirae Blunt-Lamkey from WNC’s Fallon campus.

Courtesy

Western Nevada College Fallon faculty, staff and students received recognition May 11 at the Associated Students of Western Nevada’s annual Awards & Appreciation Banquet at Toiyabe Golf Course in Carson City.

Recipients of student awards were Desirae Blunt-Lamkey, who was presented with the college’s Student Employee of the Year Award and Philip Klaerner, who received a Liberal Arts Student of the Year Award.

A Faculty of the Year Award went to Mathematics Professor Timothy Mayo and the Service Award went to Angela Viera, a support specialist for the Fallon campus.

Fallon-Area students among record number of WNC grads

Western Nevada College celebrated a record 617 graduates, including 73 from the Fallon area, during its commencement ceremony on Monday, May 20 at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City.

The 2019 graduating class received 651 degrees and certificates of achievement.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford addressed WNC’s graduating class during its commencement ceremony.

Here is a list of WNC’s Fallon and Fernley graduates and the degrees they have earned:

FALLON

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Nicholas Benjamin Moser

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Amber Lorraine Mello

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

Mark Weaselboy

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Kayla Rae Braun, Jerri Crandall, Ricardo de la Cruz, Crystal Dayle Hornby, Sydney Layne Howard, Marysol Murillo-Kidd

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Luke Imeson

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Aaron Imeson

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Myrella Hailee Angrisani-Ramos, Alissa Bailey, Megan Elizabeth Behimer, Jamie Ryan Bekiares, Jacob M. Betterbed, Ryan Antido Bitter, Phoenyx Bryant, Jazmyne Ka’Sandra Bullock, Breanna Nicole Catlin, Julianne Celik, Michelle Lynn Collins, Donna Elizabeth Deroche, Haley Ray Duke, Trevor Ray East, Mara Isabel Garcia, Nathaniel Scott Gatlin, Katlynn Mae Hanks, Kenyen Hicks, Elizabeth Marie Hornberger, Crystal Dayle Hornby, Heidi Kristen Imelli, Sharon Lynn Inglis, Savannah Lynn Jimenez, Caden Aughe Johnson, Hannah Jill Jones, Andrew Fielding Kelsey, Jacob W. Kolwyck, Megan Lanski, Lesley Ledezma, Glenda Adele Lee, Allison Sharon Kay Lister, Keith Camedon Mason, Myraflor Laceste McNamer, Joel Mincer, Yareli Montes, Jordan Makena Moon, Katie Amanda Moore, Calah Moteberg, Emily L. Mulac, Lauryn Anne Mulac, Jazmine Alexis Perez, Kaylynn Christine Perez, Allie Kristina Pysell, Cassandra Elane Raymond, Lindsay Shannon Regan, Serenity Resendez, David Edward Revels, Shawna Nicole Rogne, Brooke Ashley Shyne, Alyssa Ann Smith, Mariah Saidi Snooks, Matthew Ryan Swirczek, Francine Elizabeth von Husen, Ashley Nicole Youles

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Clifton Bullock, Austin Ray Chadwick

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Alyssa Fawn Garcia, Iliana Reece Hockenberry-Grimes, Kristen L. Marsh, Kaitlynn Mattern, Cala Rose Plaizier, McKayla Shirley Prentice-White, Patricia Jacklyn Raymond

FERNLEY

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — MANAGEMENT

Shannon M. Bell

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Sabrina A. Buist, Michelle Ann Greenalch, Misty Blue Young Bear

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Christine Austin, Savannah Louise Clark, Samantha Taylor Cornutt, Hannah Lee Curtis, Carlie JoLean Fagundes, William Hernandez, Ashley Nichole Knaus, Kayla Marie Mariani, Megan Z. Miller, Mckenna Ann Montgomery, Auburn Noelle Mortenson, Chloe Faith Ramirez, Rei Charles Robinett, Zoe Rogers, Eric Neovani Rosales, Melissa Sandate, Olivia Anne Schrock, Alexandria Tyne Schulman, Melissa Stanford, Anwen Haylee Starich, Parker Coley Strong-O’Brien

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Hunter Rose Bradley, Janell May Ferrenberg-Pike, Erin Marie Lett, Kennedy Alysa Lyon-Lindersmith, Tayler Andrea Zolyniak

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Theresa A. Harrowa-Mauwee

WNC offering more in-person classes in Fernley this fall

Western Nevada College is offering more in-person classes in Fernley for the Fall 2019 semester.

And those classes will be offered at times that will be convenient for working adults. Most of the classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. or later.

Business, criminal justice, information systems, history, Spanish and social work classes will be available, as will the 8-week Fernley Express program.

Individuals can start the 8-week accelerated program in by enrolling in math and English classes that will prepare them for college-level courses. For Aug. 26 through Oct. 17, they will have these options:

English 98 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Math 96 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

For the second eight weeks starting Oct. 21, individuals can enroll in:

English 101 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Math 120 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Registration for Fall semester has started. New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. Individuals can receive admissions, financial aid and enrollment assistance on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Fernley Library.

For information, phone 775-423-7565.

Plan your summer with continuing education classes

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreational lives of people in the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Continuing Education Division in the upcoming months:

Native Pollinators — 6-8 p.m. May 30.

Driver’s Education — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 3-6.

College for Kids: Science Camp I: Reactions in Action and Foam, Fizz, and Goo — 10-11:30 a.m. June 3-7.

College for Kids: Golf for Kids (ages 6-10) — 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, June 6-July 4.

College for Kids: Golf for Kids (ages 10+) — 10-11 a.m. Fridays, June 7-July 5.

College for Kids: Science Camp II: Explore, Investigate, Experiment and Inquire — 10-11:30 a.m. June 10-14.

College for Kids: Duct Tape Crafty Creations — 1-2 p.m. June 10-14.

College for Kids: Painting Camp — 5:15-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-20.

Seasonal Crafts: Fourth of July Wreath — 5:45-8 p.m. June 12.

College for Kids Clay Wonders: Kids Pottery Class — 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays, June 14-July 26.

Pottery Studio — 1-5 p.m. Fridays, June 14-July 26.

Understanding Beer Using Your Senses — 4-6 p.m. June 15.

College for Kids: Beginning Scale Model Building – Noon-2 p.m. June 24-28.

College for Kids: Introduction to Reading — 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 24- July 10.

Flower Arranging: Fourth of July Bouquet — 5:45-7:45 p.m. July 2.

College for Kids: Heart saver CPR AED (Adult/Child/Infant) – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5:15- 9:15 p.m. July 10.

Initial BLS CPR for Healthcare Provider — 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 12.

College for Kids: Math Camp — 10-11:30 a.m. July 15-18.

Self-Defense – 6-9 p.m. July 18

College for Kids: Just Sew Camp! — 5:15-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 8-18.

Babysitting Certification: Safe Sitter — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 20.

College for Kids: Crafty Creations Camp — 5:15-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 29-Aug. 8.

The goal of the Continuing Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn’t receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.