What exactly is a dead cat bounce?

The Dead Cat Bounce is the name of our Murder Mystery, which will be presented on Saturday at the Convention Center. I didn’t realize that “dead cat bounce” is actually a stock-broker term that is used to describe stock market conditions.

The phrase, which originated on Wall Street, was derived from the idea that “even a dead cat will bounce if dropped from a height.” It is a widely used term in the investing world describing a continuation pattern that looks in the beginning like a steep downward slide that is followed by a recovery before it drops again. In other words, a swift drop is followed by a small, short-lived recovery before another brutal drop

Our Murder Mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch high-powered CEOs spar for the top position in the critter entertainment industry. As tempers flare and stock prices fall, you will be called upon to find the murderer. Who could it be? You won’t be alone figuring out this mystery because your dining partners will help you deduce the culprit.

We have a wonderful stock of talented actors and actresses who will enlighten, entertain and energize this funny murder mystery. Of course you will also be delighted with a delectable, delicious dinner. If you fancy libations, there will be a no-host bar. The silent auction will feature many extraordinary items to tempt you.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets, you still have time. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff’s Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Maggie’s Playhouse and the CAPS shelter. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. We will also have tickets at the Convention Center on Saturday night. The doors will open at 5 and the play begins at 6. I’ll see you there!

