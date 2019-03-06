What’s New @ the Library!

The Churchill County Library has much to offer in the month of March. STEAM programs on Fridays, Knitting Club each Tuesday, Story Time every Wednesday and Thursday, Writer's Group on Tuesday evening, and Open Computer Lab each Thursday morning.

Save the Date

August 9: Books, Bites and Beverages!

This event is sponsored by the Churchill Library Association and raises funds to support a variety of library programs including the Summer Reading Program, Books for Babies! in cooperation with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, STEAM Programs and author and artist events.

March 19: Artist Reception featuring Denise Johnson

Enjoy and discuss Johnson's multimedia artwork from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

March 23: 5 to 7 p.m. Author Willy Vlautin

Vlautin's most recent book, "Don't Skip Out on Me," is set in Nevada and it is outstanding. Sponsored in part by the Churchill Library Association, this talk will take place at the Churchill Arts Council. Not to be missed!

New and Noteworthy DVDs

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Wife

Mary Queen of Scots

Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

kanopy

Hundreds of popular, indie and instructional films are available to download from the website via kanopy and include:

Moonlight

Lady Bird

20th Century Women

Harold and Maude

The African Queen

Saturday Night Fever

The Library is located at 553 S. Maine and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library, by e-mail at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org or by calling 775-423-7581, ext. 6.