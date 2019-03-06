What’s New @ the Library!
March 6, 2019
The Churchill County Library has much to offer in the month of March. STEAM programs on Fridays, Knitting Club each Tuesday, Story Time every Wednesday and Thursday, Writer's Group on Tuesday evening, and Open Computer Lab each Thursday morning.
Save the Date
August 9: Books, Bites and Beverages!
This event is sponsored by the Churchill Library Association and raises funds to support a variety of library programs including the Summer Reading Program, Books for Babies! in cooperation with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, STEAM Programs and author and artist events.
March 19: Artist Reception featuring Denise Johnson
Enjoy and discuss Johnson's multimedia artwork from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
March 23: 5 to 7 p.m. Author Willy Vlautin
Vlautin's most recent book, "Don't Skip Out on Me," is set in Nevada and it is outstanding. Sponsored in part by the Churchill Library Association, this talk will take place at the Churchill Arts Council. Not to be missed!
New and Noteworthy DVDs
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Wife
Mary Queen of Scots
Green Book
BlacKkKlansman
kanopy
Hundreds of popular, indie and instructional films are available to download from the website via kanopy and include:
Moonlight
Lady Bird
20th Century Women
Harold and Maude
The African Queen
Saturday Night Fever
The Library is located at 553 S. Maine and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.
Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library, by e-mail at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org or by calling 775-423-7581, ext. 6.
