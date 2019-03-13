When Irish cats are trilling

With St. Pat's day just around the corner, I was reminded of an incredible Irish cat who was so beautiful he took my breath away. His name was Guinness. He demanded respect, adoration and filet mignon. Occasionally, I would slip him round steak, but he always knew it wasn't the real deal.

Guinness was the supreme mouser, and if you were really lucky, he might just stop by in his wandering. His jet black coat glistened in the sun and his piercing emerald green eyes could hypnotize.

Guinness, a Manx, was immediately recognizable because he had no tail, elongated hind legs, and a wide round head. The Manx originated on the isolated Isle of Man. It is a unique breed because the lack of a tail is due to a genetic mutation that occurred many years ago. On the Isle of Mann they are referred to as "Stubbin." Their unique bodies give them a characteristic "stink bug pose" appearance.

Some Manx have tails but the lengths vary. Their varying tail lengths are classified into four categories: rumpy (no tail whatsoever), rumpy riser, stumpy and long. Guinness was definitely a rumpy. A very handsome rumpy at that.

Along with being a master mouser, Guinness was very protective of our family. He acted a lot like a dog because he learned tricks. He could sit and shake, chase a ball and bring it back. His meow was more of a trill than a meow. Like a strange Irish flute.

From body type to behavior traits, he was the Manx extraordinaire. As St. Pat's day approaches, I would like to propose a toast to the cats of Ireland, the Manx. Cheers to Guinness! It was a thrill to hear your trill.

