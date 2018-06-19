Who wants to go see a movie about a dentist?

Who wants to go see a move about a dentist? Apparently quite a few people it turns out! Listed below are the top seven movies about dentists that you probably have already seen and simply didn't even realize were actually movies about dentists. Each of these movies had great box office success and were enjoyed by many of us, even though you probably wouldn't admit that you actually enjoyed a movie about a dentist!

The Whole Nine Yards — A struggling dentist's life is turned upside down when a famous gangster moves in next door, and his wife convinces him to inform a notorious mob boss about the gangster's whereabouts. Matthew Perry played dentist, Nicholas "Oz" Osernanky, who faced problems with his marriage and threats of assassination. The movie also starred Bruce Willis as a professional hitman.

The Whole Nine Yards trivia: The three kids who run between Jimmy and Oz in the movie, when they are standing next to the flower cart were Bruce Willis' three daughters, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis.

Harry Potter — Rescued from the outrageous neglect of his aunt and uncle, a young boy with a great destiny proves his worth while attending Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Although not a very well known fact but can be found in the movie, Hermione Granger,'s played by Emma Watson, parents were both dentists in the film.

The Hangover — Three buddies wake up from a bachelor party in Las Vegas, with no memory of the previous night and the bachelor missing. They make their way around the city in order to find their friend before his wedding. Dr. Stuart "Stu" Price, played by Ed Helms, is a dentist.

The Hangover trivia: No special effects or prosthetics were created for Stu's missing tooth, Ed Helms never had an adult incisor grow, and his fake incisor (crown) was taken out for the parts of filing where Stu's tooth is missing.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — A young boy wins a tour though the most magnificent chocolate factory in the world, led by the world's most unusual candy maker. Starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka. The films suggests that Willy Wonka's odd behaviors are caused by his overbearing dentist father. In the original movie from 1971, the movie is about Charlie Bucket a poor boy whose father is forced to work in a factory sealing toothpaste caps. While the film is about Charlie, it is the supremely odd Willy Wonka and is odd behaviors that captivate the story.

Horrible Bosses — Three friends conspire to murder their awful bosses when they realize they are standing in the way of their happiness. When the group of friends team up to kill their respective bosses, things go terribly wrong. Jennifer Aniston played a dentist that frequently assaults her employee Dale, played by Charlie Day.

Horrible Bosses trivia: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Matthew McConaughey, Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher, Paul Rudd, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeff Bridges and Tom Cruise were all rumored for roles. Naomi Watts and Sarah Jessica Parker were considered for the part that ultimately went to Jennifer Aniston.

Finding Nemo — After his son is captured in the Great Barrier Reef by an Australian dentist and taken to Sydney, where he is stuck in an aquarium along with other fish, Nemo's father, the timid clownfish sets out on a journey to bring his son home.

Finding Nemo trivia: The dentist's diploma is from Pixar University School of Dentistry.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — After being ousted from the reindeer games because of his beaming nose, Rudolph teams up with Hermey, an elf who wants to be a dentist, and Yukon Cornelius, the prospector. They run into the Abominable Snowman and find a whole island of misfit toys. A misfit reindeer and his friends look for a place that will accept them. Not only is Rudolph a hero, but Hermey ultimately becomes a hero as well when he removes a tooth from the Abominable Snowman. At the end of the movie Hermey opens a dentist's office in the elf village.

How many of these movies has you seen? Remember that even movies about dentists can be funny, heartwarming and endearing, just like your dentist!

