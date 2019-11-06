‘Why You Matter’ still seeks input

Everyone has a stake in a community and what makes that town or city unique.

A national campaign entitled “Why You Matter” has filtered down to local communities, and for the past several months, Churchill County High School art teacher Jamie Shafer has been soliciting comments. After hearing about the program at a National Art Education Association conference, Shafer said she felt the program needed to be implemented on the Lahontan Valley.

“It’s something I thought I needed to do,” Shafer said.

Shafer said this a national campaign that began at a Massachusetts high school. She said CCHS wants to remind its students that each of them has an important part to play in their school and community. In addition to seeking youngsters and high school students, she has also reached out to other groups.

When Shafer sets up a table promoting the event, such as at the Churchill County Library or another location, she’ll ask for volunteers to write down some words explaining why they make a difference in the community. So far, she has received many responses from all ages. She may hold a few more sessions, but those who want to offer input may email her at shaferj@churchillcsd.com.

“I invite the community to reach out to me,” she said.

Shafer said she would like to organize a session for the museum and another at the William N. Pennington Life Center. Her future timetable includes having an art exhibition and photography session on Jan. 14 at the Churchill County Library, and then opening an exhibit at the library that will run for both January and February. In March, she is planning a community presentation followed by another exhibit during April and May at the library.

Additionally, Shafer said information can be found at https://www.whyyoumatterfallonnv.com.

Sponsors for this project include the Churchill County Library, Churchill County High School, Churchill County, LP Insurance Services, City of Fallon and Rotary Club of Fallon.