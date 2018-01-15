Widespread flu outbreak affects Nevada

FLU SYMPTOMS

Banner Health has also released guidelines for people to protect themselves during the flu season.

What can you do to protect yourself against the flu?

Get a flu shot. It will help prevent the flu, and if you get the flu it will be less severe. It is not too late to get a shot at drug stores and urgent care sites.

Wash your hands regularly – especially before you eat, and whenever you are in public places. Try not to touch the area around your eyes, nose and mouth.

Understand that people are generally the most contagious 24 hours before they start having symptoms and during the time they have the most symptoms.

If visiting a health care facility, follow their guidelines regarding visitor restrictions. They are for the protection of patients and visitors.

What are the symptoms of flu?

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose and/or congestion

Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

What can help me feel better if I get the flu?

Stay home and rest

Drink plenty of fluids

Motrin and Tylenol will help with fever, headaches and muscle aches

Antibiotics are not needed for viral infections like influenza

Antivirals can help in the very earliest stages of the illness

When do I seek medical care?

With plenty of rest, most patients recover from the flu in a week to 10 days.

The elderly, very young or those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for flu complications and should seek out medical care if their condition worsens.

What can you do if you feel like you have the flu?

If you or a family member needs care for flu-like symptoms, reach out to your primary care physician or visit an urgent care clinic.

Most flu symptoms can be managed in these care settings without visiting an emergency room. If you need emergency-level care, be prepared that Emergency departments are extremely busy.