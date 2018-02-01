Wildfire reported in Fernley

Wildfire reported in FernleyFebruary 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 1, 2018The Central Lyon County Fire District and BLM fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Fernley.The fire is reported to be about 1 acre and was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday.No other information is currently available. Share Tweet Trending In: Lahontan ValleyPrecipitation in Northern Nevada may be headed for extremes, water summit toldChurchill County Sheriff’s Office seek help to find missing manCourt NewsFallon student to share story of “Charlie”Four veterans remembered for their service at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial CemeteryTrending SitewideArrest made after Carson residence set on fireCarson City Sheriff: 4-year-old shot in head by BB gunCarson City health inspections for Jan. 26Washoe Valley man sentenced on sexual assault of child