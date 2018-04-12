William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 16-20
April 12, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Soup of the day, turkey and jack cheese sandwich on wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, cottage cheese, banana
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday: Soup of the day, French toast, bacon, fruit cup, V8 juice
Wednesday: Soup of the day, liver and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sliced peaches, grain bread
Thursday: Soup of the day, lemon baked fish, wheat bread, green peas, brown rice, grapes
Friday: Soup of the day, chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, crisped rice treats, pineapple