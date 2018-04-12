 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 16-20 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 16-20

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Soup of the day, turkey and jack cheese sandwich on wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, cottage cheese, banana

Tuesday: Soup of the day, French toast, bacon, fruit cup, V8 juice

Wednesday: Soup of the day, liver and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sliced peaches, grain bread

Thursday: Soup of the day, lemon baked fish, wheat bread, green peas, brown rice, grapes

Friday: Soup of the day, chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, crisped rice treats, pineapple