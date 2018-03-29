 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 2-6 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 2-6

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Center is closed in celebration of Easter

Tuesday: Soup of the day, sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced peaches

Wednesday: Soup of the day, French dip, Swiss cheese, steak fries, carrot raisin salad, fruit cup

Thursday: Soup of the day, Alaska pollock, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner rolls, broccoli salad, peach cobbler

Friday: Soup of the day, burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, corn bread, tropical fruit