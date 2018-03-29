William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for April 2-6
March 29, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Center is closed in celebration of Easter
Tuesday: Soup of the day, sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Wednesday: Soup of the day, French dip, Swiss cheese, steak fries, carrot raisin salad, fruit cup
Thursday: Soup of the day, Alaska pollock, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner rolls, broccoli salad, peach cobbler
Friday: Soup of the day, burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, corn bread, tropical fruit
