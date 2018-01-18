William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 22-26
January 18, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Egg roll, broccoli, steamed rice, Asian noodle salad, strawberries, fortune cookies
Tuesday: Chicken or pork, tamales, Spanish rice, squash, green salad, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, sliced tomatoes, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, peaches
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California vegetables, orange spinach salad, bread sticks, fruit cocktail, apple juice
Friday: Beer battered cod, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, vanilla yogurt with blueberry swirl