 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 22-26

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 22-26

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Egg roll, broccoli, steamed rice, Asian noodle salad, strawberries, fortune cookies

Tuesday: Chicken or pork, tamales, Spanish rice, squash, green salad, Mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, sliced tomatoes, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, peaches

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California vegetables, orange spinach salad, bread sticks, fruit cocktail, apple juice

Friday: Beer battered cod, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, vanilla yogurt with blueberry swirl