William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 8-12
January 4, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, coleslaw and pears
Tuesday: Tuna sandwiches on wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, chips, bananas and chocolate pudding
Wednesday: Barbecue pork ribs, green beans, coleslaw, steak fries, peaches and cake
Thursday: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad and gingerbread
Friday: Beef stew over noodles, biscuits, garden salad and Chantilly fruit cups