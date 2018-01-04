 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 8-12 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Jan. 8-12

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits, coleslaw and pears

Tuesday: Tuna sandwiches on wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, chips, bananas and chocolate pudding

Wednesday: Barbecue pork ribs, green beans, coleslaw, steak fries, peaches and cake

Thursday: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad and gingerbread

Friday: Beef stew over noodles, biscuits, garden salad and Chantilly fruit cups