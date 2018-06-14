 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for June 18-22 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Soup of the day, Alaskan pollock, pea salad, steamed brown rice, butterscotch pudding

Tuesday: Soup of the day, spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit cup

Wednesday: Soup of the day, baked pork chops, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, applesauce

Thursday: Soup of the day, chicken teriyaki, fried rice, Asian salad, fresh orange

Friday: Soup of the day, sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail