William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for June 18-22
June 14, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Soup of the day, Alaskan pollock, pea salad, steamed brown rice, butterscotch pudding
Tuesday: Soup of the day, spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit cup
Wednesday: Soup of the day, baked pork chops, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, applesauce
Thursday: Soup of the day, chicken teriyaki, fried rice, Asian salad, fresh orange
Friday: Soup of the day, sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
