William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for March 12-16
March 8, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad with tomatoes, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges and butterscotch
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, nine grain bread, chips and bananas
Wednesday: Roasted turkey with pan gravy, yams, apples, corn, colorful salad, oat rolls and birthday cake
Thursday: Alaska pollock, wild rice, broccoli, pasta salad, wheat rolls and ambrosia
Friday: Grilled hamburgers, wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, grapefruit and orange sections