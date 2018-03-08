William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for March 12-16

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad with tomatoes, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges and butterscotch

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, nine grain bread, chips and bananas

Wednesday: Roasted turkey with pan gravy, yams, apples, corn, colorful salad, oat rolls and birthday cake

Thursday: Alaska pollock, wild rice, broccoli, pasta salad, wheat rolls and ambrosia

Friday: Grilled hamburgers, wheat buns, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, grapefruit and orange sections