 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for March 19-23 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for March 19-23

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Egg rolls, broccoli, steamed rice, Asian noodle salad, strawberries and fortune cookies

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday: Chicken or pork, tamales, Spanish rice, squash, green salad and Mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat bread and strawberries

Thursday: Sweet Italian sausage with red pepper, onion, wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, Italian dressing and fresh bananas

Friday: Beer battered cod, sweet potato fries, coleslaw and vanilla yogurt with blueberry swirl