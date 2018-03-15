William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for March 19-23
March 15, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Egg rolls, broccoli, steamed rice, Asian noodle salad, strawberries and fortune cookies
Tuesday: Chicken or pork, tamales, Spanish rice, squash, green salad and Mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat bread and strawberries
Thursday: Sweet Italian sausage with red pepper, onion, wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, Italian dressing and fresh bananas
Friday: Beer battered cod, sweet potato fries, coleslaw and vanilla yogurt with blueberry swirl
