Wishing Tree seeks toys, donations

CC Communications ITPA (Independent Telecommunications Pioneer Association) sponsors the Wishing Tree, a program in which local volunteers raise donations to provide gifts during the Holidays to local children who might not otherwise receive them.

The tree is on display at CC Communications Customer Service Building (1750 W. Williams). Help make a child's wish come true by choosing an ornament with the child's name and wishes from the tree.

New unwrapped toys and new clothing donations can also be dropped off at CC Communications Customer Service building at 1750 W. Williams Ave.

Monetary donations for the Wishing Tree accepted and can be sent to CC Communications, ITPA, P.O. Box 1390, Fallon, NV 89407. They are also accepting blankets or nonslip socks for our homebound seniors.

For information, call Dawn Ballard, 775-423-7171 ext. 1269 if you have any questions.