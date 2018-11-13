WNC classes available through December

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreational life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Flower Arranging: Thanksgiving Basket — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Create a beautiful floral Thanksgiving basket in this fun class. Cost: $35, plus $20 supply fee.

Will Workshop — 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17. In this important class, students will discuss the basic requirements for an effective will. Cost: $60.

Beginning Scale Model Building: WWII Destroyer — 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 to 7. Students will create a WWII Destroyer while being taught handy tips and tricks for building models. Cost: $35, plus $25 supply fee.

Seasonal Crafts: Snowflakes Three Ways — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Learn to create decorative snowflakes in three unique ways. Cost: $25, $5 supply fee payable to the instructor first day of class.

Seasonal Crafts: Snowman Gourds — 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Make a fun snowman out of gourds! Cost: $40, plus $20 supply fee.

Flower Arranging: Christmas Bouquet — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Add holiday cheer to your home by creating a beautiful Christmas bouquet to take home. Cost: $35, plus $20 supply fee.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.