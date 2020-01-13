WNC Fallon campus to hold registration rally on Jan. 14

Receive the help and support you need to attend Western Nevada College for spring semester all in one day when the Fallon campus holds a Registration Rally on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., WNC Support Services team members will be on hand to help individuals apply to the college, enroll in classes, take placement tests, receive counseling and financial aid information, as well as answer other questions about attending WNC.

If you can’t make the Rally, WNC Support Services is available to assist you during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Team members on the Carson City campus will continue to help students prepare for spring semester during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring semester starts on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

To see class offerings for spring semester, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/. Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. For more information, phone 775-423-7565.