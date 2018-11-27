WNC Fallon News & Notes: Promising start at WNC for area seniors

Nevada Promise Senior Work Day at Western Nevada College was Thursday, Nov. 15. Thirty-five seniors attended from Churchill County High School, Oasis Academy, Pyramid Lake High School and Fernley High School.

Students were provided with a new student/Nevada Promise orientation, financial aid training, a tour of the college and lunch. They also met with community service organizations.

Through funding from the Nevada State Legislature, the state pays for high school seniors' tuition and fees to attend WNC (or another Nevada community college) that is not otherwise funded by federal aid, the Millennium Scholarship and the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

Nurses Holding 50-50 Raffle Fundraiser

Second-year Western Nevada College nursing students are holding a 50-50 raffle. Proceeds will help reduce the students' out-of-pocket expenses for graduation in May 2019, as well as the cost of a formal banquet.

All tickets are $1; the more sold, the higher the cash pot for the winner. A single winner will be drawn on Dec. 5. Tickets can be purchased from any second-year nursing student or at the front office of the WNC Fallon campus.

Emergency Medical Services Class Tendered in Spring

If helping others in emergency medical situations is a career that interests you, then WNC's Fallon campus has a spring semester class that can make that happen. EMT Training (EMS 108) is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting Jan. 23.

The class prepares individuals to provide basic emergency medical care, according to U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines, to individuals experiencing sudden illness or injury.

Course content includes appraisal of scene safety and scene management, assessment and treatment of common emergency patient conditions, including fractures, wounds and airway obstruction. Instruction also includes use of emergency medications and automatic external defibrillation devices, as well as components of continuing care during emergency ambulance transportation to the emergency department.

Clinical experience includes emergency department hospital and ambulance rotations to meet a required minimum of 10 patient contacts. Upon successful conclusion of the course the student is eligible to sit for the National Registry Examination for EMT Basic.

Immunizations CPR & health insurance requirements must be completed prior to registering for class.

For information, contact Nursing and Allied Health at 775-445-3294.

Enriching Community Education Classes Offered

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreational life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

• Beginning Scale Model Building: WWII Destroyer — 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3-7.

• Seasonal Crafts: Snowflakes Three Ways — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

• Seasonal Crafts: Snowman Gourds — 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

• Acrylic Painting: Christmas Wreath — 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12.

• Flower Arranging: Christmas Bouquet — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

• Safe Sitter Babysitting Certification — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Registration for Spring Semester Underway

The start of spring semester is less than two months away, so students should be planning ahead to register so they receive the classes and schedule they want.

The schedule of classes for the spring semester is available online and registration is underway for anyone planning to attend WNC this spring.

View the Spring Class schedule at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

New students can get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/ to prepare for registration.