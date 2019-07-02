WNC president to speak at CEDA breakfast

The monthly Business Council Breakfast for June is Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at Stockman’s Steak House and features Vincent R. Solis, president of Western Nevada College.

Solis is a lifelong educator with more than 25 years of service in higher education. He brings to WNC extensive leadership in instruction and academic affairs, student services, enrollment, community outreach services, dual enrollment initiatives, auxiliary business services, special projects, construction, and student success/ engagement/graduation programs.

Solis began his post-secondary education at Chemeketa Community College and later transitioned to Texas A&M-Kingsville where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology, his Master of Science in Psychology, and his doctorate in Bilingual Education.

RSVP to attend the breakfast to Lisa Gonzales at lisag@cedaattracts.com or 775-423-8587 by July 9.