WNC recognizes winners at art show

The gallery at WNC would like to recognize some special winners from the staff/student art show this month. The best of show award went to Jep Jeppeson for his ceramic work. First place blue ribbons were awarded to Hanna Cuff for her photo, "Time Is At Hand," Brenda Fulham's ceramics, Haley Duke for her acrylic painting, "Fall Day," and Ashley Ward's cut paper art. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who received special recognition and for all the staff and students who showed their art and made the event possible.