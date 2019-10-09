Work For Warriors Nevada to host career fair

Reno Police Department officer Zachary Doser, one of just two brigadier generals in the entire Nevada Army Guard, hands out stickers to children while on his beat in Midtown Reno in August. Doser is set to be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the Work for Warriors Career Fair on Oct. 11 in Reno. The event is open to the public.

Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka

Work For Warriors Nevada is set to host its Law Enforcement/First Responder Career Fair in Reno at Idlewild Park’s California Building on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be an Opening Ceremony address by Nevada National Guard brigadier general and Reno Police Department officer Zachary Doser at the James D. Hoff Peace Officers Memorial at 9 a.m. The event will feature recruiters from dozens of city, state, county and federal law enforcement agencies from Nevada and California.

This is the largest career fair of this type hosted by Work For Warriors Nevada. Recruiters from the FBI, Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Reno Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, California Department of Corrections, Department of Public Safety and 25 other agencies are set to attend and discuss employment opportunities within their respective organizations.

Registration is free and can be obtained online at Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/military-law-enforcement-career-fair-tickets-70

Work For Warriors Nevada is a federally funded employment program that assists National Guardsmen, reservists, veterans and their immediate family in acquiring civilian employment. It uses its partnerships with local businesses and organizations to advance career success. For information, visit http://www.workforwarriorsnv.org.

For information on the career fair or advance interviews, call John Sanchez at 818-668-4702.