Work this week on north end of Lattin Road

As Churchill County continues its wastewater consolidation project on Lattin Road, the work moves to the northern end of the road next week as A&K Earthmovers begins to lay sewer pipe under the road.

As such, there will be intermittent road blockages and traffic rerouting that began Tuesday on the north part of Lattin Road as A&K removes asphalt, trenches and places new sewer lines under the street. While delays will be as short as possible, some access to driveways may be temporarily restricted. Affected property owners are being advised of any restrictions prior to implementation.

The work schedule is expected to take up to three weeks and the north end of Lattin Road will be closed to through traffic during that period. There may be periodic times where people will have reduced access to their driveways during this time. A&K will be working with the homeowners to make sure they are accommodated.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes whenever possible. As with any construction project, noise and dust are by-products of the process, but will be mitigated as best as possible.