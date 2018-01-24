Workshops to look at possible redevelopment of Fernley

The question of whether redevelopment, as an economic development funding tool, is appropriate for Fernley is up for debate in Lyon County.

Property and business owners and local residents are invited to participate in community workshops to examine the City of Fernley Redevelopment Study.

The following four workshops are slated in the coming weeks to dive into the study. All workshops will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 595 Silver Lace Blvd.:

Development of Sections 1, 2, and 4 of the Redevelopment Plan — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27. Section 1 is a basic overview of the elements of the redevelopment plan. Section 2 provides a description of the redevelopment project area, including a summary of the blighting conditions and economic conditions the redevelopment agency will attempt to address. Section 4 consists of the financial and economic feasibility projections for the redevelopment agency.

Development of Sections 5 and 6 — 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5. Sections 5 and 6 cover proposed redevelopment agency activities and the possible use of public-private partnerships.

Development of Sections 7 and 8 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10. Section 7 consists of the authorized and required actions the redevelopment agency may take. Section 8 discusses the implementation measures for the redevelopment agency.

Development of the Owner Participation Agreement/Rules — 6-9 p.m. Feb. 26.

The workshops are free, but attendees are asked to RSVP two days in advance of each workshop.

To RSVP and for information, contact Frederick Steinmann, University Center for Economic Development, at 775-784-1655 or fred@unr.edu.