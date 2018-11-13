Wow, free adoptions at CAPS

Watson here and I'll bet that headline caught your eye. Yes, adoptions of dogs and cats will be free on Friday and Saturday. CAPS will extend their hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This special is brought to you by Maddies's Pet Project, and for each animal adopted our shelter will receive $300. It is a win-win proposition for everyone. If you have been thinking about getting a BFF (best furry friend), now is the time. Normally it costs $80.

All CAPS guests have been spayed/neutered, have current shots and are healthy. We have adorable dogs and fabulous cats. I am a graduate of CAPS, and I know how much it would mean to all the animals to find a forever home with someone to love.

It is quite an adjustment to be adopted after you have lived at CAPS. I know because I wasn't sure what kind of home or life I would have. Of course, my mom and dad are really kind and sweet to me, but it took me a while to adjust.

When I first came home, I was frightened. My dad gave me a bath, and I spent the day lying on a little rug. I had to learn how to tell my folks I needed to go outside for the bathroom because at CAPS I had my own outdoor loo.

I had to learn a new daily routine too. Every morning I eat breakfast, go for a walk and tend to business. Usually we head to the dog park where I meet friends and catch up on my pee mail. I usually nap for a while, and before I know it it's suppertime. We always go for a walk before supper.

Recommended Stories For You

I guess the best advice to folks who adopt a rescue pet is to have a routine that helps your BFF adjust to his new life. Most of all, please be patient. — XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink for the big bags of cans. We love your Can Do attitude!

Everyone who enrolled in the AmazonSmile program, we received $128. Our tails are wagging for you! If you haven't enrolled, the details are below.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Dec. 15 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have CAPS Calendars for 2019, hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you've hugged our pup.

DON'T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: National Pet Awareness Month

CAPS 2019 calendars are available for purchase at CAPS.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.