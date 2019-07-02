Wow! Wonderful Wahoo wieners

Happy Fourth of July to you! We just returned from a road trip to Nebraska where my husband, Joe, was born. One of his fondest memories of growing up in Yutan was the trek to Wahoo where they would pick up Wahoo wieners. He always told me they were the most delicious wieners in the world, and he was right.

I was told by the butcher that wieners and frankfurters, also known as hot dogs, are one of America’s favorite foods. The name wieners comes from Vienna; wiener means “of Vienna” in German. Frankfurters are named for Frankfurt, Germany, where the sausage became known as the dachshund or little dog sausage. These popular sausages were introduced to America by German immigrants.

It is likely that the Germans also introduced the practice of eating the dachshund sausages nestled in a bun. Another import we can thank Germany for is the ever popular dachshund dogs.

Barry Popick, a prominent hot dog historian and linguist at Yale University, says the word hot dog began appearing in college magazines in the 1890s. That was because students referred to the wagons selling hot sausages in buns outside their dorms as dog wagons. One of the most popular stands was dubbed The Kennel Club. The term hot dog was born, and hot dogs have been favorites ever since.

May your fourth be the best ever! We will be eating Wahoo wieners smothered with mustard, relish and onions. Watson will get his very own hot dog. It’s a privilege to be part of the great American experience. Hooray for the red, white and blue.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have puppies. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Folks to enroll in the AmazonSmile program. See the details below.

Walking buddies for our fabulous canine guests. Do you have two legs and a need for exercise? We are looking for folks who would love to walk, lose weight and do a good deed at the same time. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who have donated items for our garage sale. A Four Paw salute to you!

Ken Wylie our extraordinary handyman. You can solve any problem in a snap. Thank you for your dedication to the CAPS guests. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart Saturday with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you’ve hugged our pup.

DON’T FORGET

July Pet Holiday: Fourth of July, share a hot dog with your BFF!

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.