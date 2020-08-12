The Nevadans4 Vets annual Wreaths Across America Golf Tournament is Saturday at The Club at Arrow Creek with official ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

As in past, Nevadans 4 Vets will contribute all proceeds from this tournament to Wreaths Across America.

The dedication to detail and the success of this golf tournament are unwavering. It promises to be a fun event while at the same time supporting the mission of providing holiday wreaths for all of the fallen heroes at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley in December.

The format is a two-person better ball or four-person scramble for non-handicap players. Prizes will be awarded for winning teams. The tournament includes a round of golf with cart on the Challenge course, lunch after golf, driving range balls, closest to the pin and long drive contests, raffle and auction.

Entry is $100 for members and $135 for nonmembers.

Nevadans4 Vets is a 501c3 organization.

For information call 775-830-8996 or email Nevadans4Vets@chater.net.

If players cannot play in the event but would still like to contribute, Nevadans4 Vets is accepting sponsorships, donations, raffle prizes and auction items.

All Covid-19 requirements have been put in place and are in direct alignment with the requirements set forth by the Governor of the State of Nevada.

Arrow Creek members can charge the tournament fee directly to your account by filling out an entry form and dropping it off at the club.

NMSA Golf Classic

The Nevada Military Support Alliance excited for its 10th annual NMSA Golf Classic on Sept. 11 at LakeRidge Golf Course. The tournament is on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and is benefitting the Nevada Military Support Alliance and its mission.

“Playing for our Heroes” begins with a 10 a.m. registration and noon to 1 p.m. tee-time starts. At 6 p.m. is a dinner, live entertainment and silent auction on the driving range.

The tournament will have sponsorship opportunities for golf, dinner and fireworks. The golfing sponsorships range from a 4-star sponsorship to honoring a veteran. Dinner sponsor recognition provides seating for 16 at the dinner and fireworks display; table sponsorship is $1,000 for a table of 4, and individual dinner and fireworks.

The NMSA is a 501c3organization. For questions on registration, call Teresa Di Loreto at 775-691-2770 or email tndl@diloretoreno.com. Details on the Sept. 11 golf tournament may also be found at https://nvmilitarysupport.org.You can sign up at https://app.donorview.com/7I6J8.

